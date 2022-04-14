WATCH: Shocking Video Captures The Moment A Prius Was Struck By Lightning

A popular storm chaser happened to capture the exact moment his friend's car was struck by lightning during a severe storm in Iowa. High Risk Chris shared the shocking video on his YouTube page.

Chris said that he was chasing a storm on Tuesday (April 12) when a bolt of lightning struck his friend's Toyota Prius, frying the vehicle's electrical system and bringing it to a halt. Luckily, his friend was not injured.

The strike happens in a split second and is instantaneously followed by a loud boom of thunder. If you blinked and missed the strike in the video above, keep watching because Chris slowed down the video so you can see the exact moment the bolt of lightning strikes the back of the vehicle.

Chris noted that the car was taken to a mechanic but is likely totaled from the damage. He said that his friend remains stranded in Iowa.

The storm system spawned numerous tornados in Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Iowa, carving a path of destruction as it rolled across the Midwest.

One man in Texas described how his brother clung to a tree trunk as a tornado battered their mobile home.