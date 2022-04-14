Texas Man Survives Tornado Clinging To Tree Trunk: 'It's A Miracle'

Time was running out for the Prado brothers as a tornado made its way toward their home in Salado, Texas.

Rigo and Luis Prado didn't know the storm was coming, their nephew Jose Perez told KWTX. Perez translated the scene that unfolded to English for the Prado brothers.

The Prado brothers began to realize their mobile home was being pelted by huge pieces of hail. To protect their car, Rigo got in it and tried to move it, but the tornado was closing in. The tornado hit their property moments later and lifted the car, but a destroyed tree was there to keep it from getting carried any further.

"Once it happened, he was able to get out of the car he came over here and everything was gone. He was just worried about his two brothers," Jose said about his uncle Rigo. Meanwhile, Luis was thrown from the window of the mobile home. "He ended up over there by the tree, and just grabbed onto one of the tree trunks," Jose said.

The brothers were taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises, but are OK. "It’s a miracle that they’re still here," Perez said.