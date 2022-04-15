2 Arizona Eateries Among The Top Dog-Friendly Restaurants In The US

Pet ownership is at an all time high, especially over the last two years. That means that many restaurants and other businesses are starting to allow man's best friend to join their humans for a meal.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's top dog-friendly restaurants. The website states, "With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you."

According to the list, two Arizona eateries landed among the top dog-friendly restaurants in the entire country.

Creekside American Bistro in Sedona made the list. LoveFOOD explains:

"Patio seating and a dog menu make this one of Arizona's most pet-friendly restaurants, but it's also one of its most memorable thanks to its position on Oak Creek. From here, you get spectacular red rock views, served alongside a locally sourced, ever-changing menu."

OSHO Brewery in Phoenix also made the list. The website states:

"A nano-brewery, distillery, bar and restaurant all in one place that allows dogs? This is the jackpot. OHSO, which stands for 'Outrageous Homebrewer's Social Outpost' is Phoenix's premier dog hangout, with bespoke cocktails using their own vodka, plenty of craft beers on tap and in cans, and a 'Barking Bar' where your pooch can get free water bowl refills."

Click here to check out the full list of the country's top dog-friendly restaurants.