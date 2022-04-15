3 Texas Eateries Among The Top Dog-Friendly Restaurants In The US

Pet ownership is at an all time high, especially over the last two years. That means that many restaurants and other businesses are starting to allow man's best friend to join their humans for a meal.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's top dog-friendly restaurants. The website states, "With pet ownership on the up over the last two years, America's restaurants are stepping up their offering for dog owners all over the country. From dog food menus to treats on demand, these dog-friendly restaurants promise to look after your pooch just as well as they look after you."

According to the list, three Texas eateries landed among the top dog-friendly restaurants in the entire country.

Banger's in Austin made the list. LoveFOOD explains:

"What better place to bring your dog than somewhere that sells itself as a "sausage house" and beer garden. Banger's is an Austin restaurant with plenty of outdoor space, that serves up their own homemade sausages, pig roasts, beef jerky and pickled veg."

Mozart's Coffee Roasters in Austin also made the list. The website states:

"Dogs are allowed inside and out at this lovely coffeeshop in Austin, Texas. Mozart's sits right on the Colorado River, so you can sip flat whites or cortados with a slice of something sweet – try a tiramisu cup or their homemade cannoli – and views of the passing boats. "

Mutts Canine Cantina in Dallas appeared on the list as well. LoveFOOD writes:

"Dogs living in Dallas love Mutts Canine Cantina, part-dog park, part-bar and restaurant. Dog owners will love being able to sip hard shakes and cocktails while their pets roam free in their dedicated enclosed seating area, and you can order brilliant burgers from the human menu too."

Click here to check out the full list of the country's top dog-friendly restaurants.