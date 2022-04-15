Arizona Honoring Alice Cooper With New License Plate

By Ginny Reese

April 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Alice Cooper might sing the phrase "no more Mr. Nice Guy," but he seems pretty generous toward Arizona. And now, the state has found a way to honor the musician.

Governor Doug Ducey signed a piece of legislation that will create a special license plate honoring "youth music and art."

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Joseph Chaplik, will benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. This is a local nonprofit that promotes music education. Chaplik said in a statement, "Alice Cooper has spent decades generously giving of himself to benefit Arizona charities and communities."

It costs $25 to install a special license plate and at least $17 of it goes directly to the charity.

The 74-year-old rock star lives in the Valley and spent much of his youth growing up in the state. He opened the first rock center in 2012 and a second in 2021. The centers have rehearsal rooms, art studios, and musical instruments that students can practice on for free.

Cooper once said that he hoped to someday open a center in every major Arizona city.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.