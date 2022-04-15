Arizona Honoring Alice Cooper With New License Plate
By Ginny Reese
April 15, 2022
Alice Cooper might sing the phrase "no more Mr. Nice Guy," but he seems pretty generous toward Arizona. And now, the state has found a way to honor the musician.
Governor Doug Ducey signed a piece of legislation that will create a special license plate honoring "youth music and art."
The bill, introduced by State Rep. Joseph Chaplik, will benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. This is a local nonprofit that promotes music education. Chaplik said in a statement, "Alice Cooper has spent decades generously giving of himself to benefit Arizona charities and communities."
It costs $25 to install a special license plate and at least $17 of it goes directly to the charity.
The 74-year-old rock star lives in the Valley and spent much of his youth growing up in the state. He opened the first rock center in 2012 and a second in 2021. The centers have rehearsal rooms, art studios, and musical instruments that students can practice on for free.
Cooper once said that he hoped to someday open a center in every major Arizona city.