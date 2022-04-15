Bankroll Freddie Arrested For Resisting Arrest, Gun and Drug Charges

The rapper also faces charges of refusing to submit to arrest/active or passive refusal, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, which is a felony, and possession of schedule I or II LT 2GM. The details about how police discovered Freddie are scarce at the moment. According to the Crittenden County Sheriffs Office's jail roster, he was apprehended at 8:33 p.m. on Thursday night and has been in police custody ever since.



Bankroll Freddie was recruited to Quality Control back in 2019 following the release of his Saved By the Bales mixtape and songs like "Drip Like This." Once he signed to Motown Records, Freddie delivered his latest album Big Bank, which features Megan Thee Stallion, BIG30, PnB Rock, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, EST Gee, Young Scooter and the late Young Dolph. He just dropped his newest single "Picking Sides" featuring Icewear Vezzo and is currently preparing to drop his next project From Trap to Rap 2 on April 22.