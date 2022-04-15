Bankroll Freddie Arrested For Resisting Arrest, Gun and Drug Charges
By Tony M. Centeno
April 15, 2022
Bankroll Freddie was arrested on multiple charges in his home state of Arkansas nearly a week after dropping fresh music ahead of his new album.
According to a report Billboard published on Friday, April 15, a spokesperson for the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the rapper, born Freddie Gladney, was arrested on several charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, resisting arrest and more. At the time the report was published, the Big Bank rapper was being held in an Arkansas jail with no bond. There were also no available details about the specific drugs and firearms that were in his possession.
The rapper also faces charges of refusing to submit to arrest/active or passive refusal, possession of schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, which is a felony, and possession of schedule I or II LT 2GM. The details about how police discovered Freddie are scarce at the moment. According to the Crittenden County Sheriffs Office's jail roster, he was apprehended at 8:33 p.m. on Thursday night and has been in police custody ever since.
Bankroll Freddie was recruited to Quality Control back in 2019 following the release of his Saved By the Bales mixtape and songs like "Drip Like This." Once he signed to Motown Records, Freddie delivered his latest album Big Bank, which features Megan Thee Stallion, BIG30, PnB Rock, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, EST Gee, Young Scooter and the late Young Dolph. He just dropped his newest single "Picking Sides" featuring Icewear Vezzo and is currently preparing to drop his next project From Trap to Rap 2 on April 22.