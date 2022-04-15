Clippers Star Paul George Out For Play-In Game

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for the team's play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday (April 15) night after testing positive for COVID-19, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski and Tim Bontempts.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank confirmed George was placed in the league's health and safety protocols on Friday.

Los Angeles is already without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, as it attempts to clinch the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The winner of the play-in game will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

"This is another challenge for our group," Frank told reporters during the team's shootaround Friday via ESPN. "The group has dealt with challenges all year. We've had guys in and out of the lineup and dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded. A very resilient group. We have a great deal of faith and a talented and deep roster and have a great coach in Ty Lue."

George missed 51 games during the NBA regular-season due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament before returning for the team's final five games.

The 31-year-old averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the 2021-22 season and recorded 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists during the Clippers' 109-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in game for the seventh seed on Tuesday (April 12).