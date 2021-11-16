Clippers Player Has $20,000 Rolex Stolen In Home Robbery: Report

By Jason Hall

November 16, 2021

Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Photo: Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac reportedly interrupted a robbery at his home over the weekend, which resulted in the two suspects fleeing with his Rolex watch valued at more than $20,000, TMZ reports.

Zubac called police on Friday (November 12) night after the suspects "ransacked" the house and escaped with the items, according to the report.

The Clippers were off on Friday night amid a six-game homestand and Zubac returned to his home at around midnight local time to find a ladder placed on his second-floor balcony, which was used by the suspects to leave the home prior to jumping a fence to flee the scene, according to TMZ.

Police said Zubac's door was locked and the NBA center had a working alarm system activated at his home.

Local police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The 7-foot Croatian center is in his fourth season with the Clippers after being acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Michael Beasley in exchange for Mike Muscala.

On August 6, 2020, Zubac recorded 21 points and 15 rebounds while shooting a perfect 100% field goal percentage during 24 minutes of play during a 126-111 win against the Dallas Mavericks, making him the first player in the shot clock era to record 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds on 100% shooting in under 30 minutes of play time.

