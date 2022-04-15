The Dallas Police Department is seeking to speak with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection to a fatal shooting.

Sources have told Yahoo! Sports that Joseph is being encouraged by the Cowboys organization to speak with police to talk about what he knows about the incident. Cowboys security is also looking into Joseph's potential involvement.

The incident occurred on March 18 in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas, according to ESPN. Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot after an altercation that appeared to include the Cowboys cornerback.

Video footage obtained by KDFW shows an individual involved in the altercation wearing a "YKDV" necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat," according to ESPN. The footage also showed a group of men that appeared to include Joseph entering and standing inside a nightclub, according to Yahoo! Sports. The video showed a fight that occurred outside the nightclub and a dark-colored SUV firing gunshots driving by moments after the altercation. Ray was shot and died later at a hospital.

Police said that Ray and his three friends, who were visiting Dallas for the weekend the incident occurred, were not responsible for the situation that unfolded. Police have been working to identify those who appeared on the surveillance video in the nightclub, which police said is the same group of men involved in the altercation outside, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Kelvin Joseph was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft after playing at LSU and Kentucky. In the 2021 season, he played in 10 games and made two starts. He finished the season with 13 tackles and two pass deflections.