DaBaby Speaks Out After He Reportedly Shot Trespasser At His Home
By Tony M. Centeno
April 15, 2022
DaBaby is still feeling the ripple effect after someone attempted to make their way onto his property earlier this week. After reports claimed that the shooter was not known, law enforcement insiders are now asserting that the "BBL" rapper was the on who pulled the trigger.
According to a report TMZ posted Thursday, April 14, DaBaby was indicated as the shooter in the invasion that happened on his property. The outlet said that their law enforcement sources confirmed that the "Levels" rapper was the one who shot at the man who climbed over his wall to get on to his property. Apparently, DaBaby actually spoke to the man before he opened fire and hit the intruder in the leg.
After the shooting, DaBaby took to his Instagram to speak out for the first time. In his Instagram Story, the rapper appeared to be upset that his home address was included in the reports about the incident.
"Media telling n***as business be the main reason n***as get fye put on them 🤷♂️💥" DaBaby wrote.
The Troutman Police Department first shed light on the situation hours after they answered a call from DaBaby's estate on Wednesday night. They arrived after the intruder was found with a gunshot wound on his leg. Once he was apprehended, the trespasser was taken to a local hospital to treat his non-life threatening injury. So far, the intruder has not be identified.
DaBaby may have been bothered by the reporting of the incident, but he appears to be moving on. In his Instagram Story, he boasted about his upcoming shows in Houston and Dallas, Texas.