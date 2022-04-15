DaBaby Speaks Out After He Reportedly Shot Trespasser At His Home

After the shooting, DaBaby took to his Instagram to speak out for the first time. In his Instagram Story, the rapper appeared to be upset that his home address was included in the reports about the incident.



"Media telling n***as business be the main reason n***as get fye put on them 🤷‍♂️💥" DaBaby wrote.



The Troutman Police Department first shed light on the situation hours after they answered a call from DaBaby's estate on Wednesday night. They arrived after the intruder was found with a gunshot wound on his leg. Once he was apprehended, the trespasser was taken to a local hospital to treat his non-life threatening injury. So far, the intruder has not be identified.



DaBaby may have been bothered by the reporting of the incident, but he appears to be moving on. In his Instagram Story, he boasted about his upcoming shows in Houston and Dallas, Texas.