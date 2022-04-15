Here Is Florida's Best Restaurant With A View

The atmosphere and the ambiance of a restaurant can really improve the dining experience. Nothing hits quite like amazing scenery while you're enjoying a meal. Whether it's the city skyline, the open sea, or a breathtaking seat among the mountains, there are plenty of restaurants offering stunning views.

If you've ever been curious about the most exciting ones, Cheapism found every state's best restaurant with a view.

"We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat," according to the website.

The top pick for Florida is...

Banana Boat!

"Locals have been flocking to the Banana Boat since 1978," writers say. "The place sits right alongside the Intracoastal Waterway, and if you eat there, you'll have views of not just the waterway, but also of the endless parade of boats that use it as a highway all day long."