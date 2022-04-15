This Is North Carolina's Best Restaurant With A View

When dining at a restaurant, the menu is typically the most important factor to a delicious dinner. However, if you add stunning views to the mix, you're in for a real treat.

Cheapism used reviews and rankings from customers and food experts to find the best restaurant with a view in each state. According to the site:

"The best restaurants keep regulars coming back for ambiance and atmosphere as much as for the food – and nothing says ambiance like a stellar view. Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds."

So which North Carolina eatery is the best restaurant with a view?

Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn

Located in Asheville, visitors to Sunset Terrace inside the Omni Grove Park Inn get stunning views of the distant mountains while enjoying a nice meal or refreshing drink.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Locally sourced ingredients and hand-cut steaks and chops earn rave reviews for the Omni Hotel's Sunset Terrace. The views, however, keep the locals coming back. Even for people who live in Asheville, the soaring Blue Ridge Mountain views are awe-inspiring."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best restaurant with a view.