This Is The Best Casserole Recipe From Arizona

Casseroles are an extremely versatile dish. You can add pretty much any combination of meats, veggies, and sauces to create a delicious meal.

Cheapism determined the best casserole recipe from each state. The website states, "Practically anything can go in them, get a quick trip in the oven, and come out as a comforting, homey family meal. What people love to put in them varies regionally based on what's popular, available locally, and traditional in an area."

According to the study, the best casserole recipe from Arizona is Gratin of Three Sisters. In case you aren't familiar with the dish, Cheapism explains:

"The three sisters are the crops of squash, corn and beans, which were planted together and eaten extensively by Native Americans, including in what's now Arizona. This casserole honors that tradition with a layer of black and pinto beans with green chile, a layer of zucchini squash and onions, and a layer of cheese-topped corn pudding."

