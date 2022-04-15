This Is The Best Casserole Recipe From Texas

Casseroles are an extremely versatile dish. You can add pretty much any combination of meats, veggies, and sauces to create a delicious meal.

Cheapism determined the best casserole recipe from each state. The website states, "Practically anything can go in them, get a quick trip in the oven, and come out as a comforting, homey family meal. What people love to put in them varies regionally based on what's popular, available locally, and traditional in an area."

According to the study, the best casserole recipe from Texas is King Ranch Chicken. In case you aren't familiar with the dish, Cheapism explains:

"Though it's named after a cattle ranch, the King Ranch chicken casserole doesn't have any connection to it. That doesn't make it any less beloved in Texas, however, where it's a staple recipe. This is the classic version, made with canned cream soup, shredded chicken breast, a can of Rotel diced tomatoes, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and spices all layered like lasagna between corn tortillas."

