This Is The Best Place To Live In Arizona

Moving to a new state and not sure where to live?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state. Here's how they did it:

Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it’s the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts. Towns with large colleges regularly appear, as prestigious universities employ thousands of workers and provide diverse recreational and educational offerings for families. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche’s 2020 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools.

In Arizona, the best place to live is Catalina Foothills. Here's why, according to Stacker:

Population: 50,454

Median home value: $440,100 (74% own)

Median rent: $1,061 (26% rent)

Median household income: $92,929

The affluent town of Catalina Foothills is less than 10 minutes from Tucson and surrounded by the picturesque Santa Catalina mountains. The town has easy access to the luxury outdoor shopping center La Encantada, resorts, and museums. Nearby, the University of Arizona has a notable presence, including its operation of Biosphere2.

To read Stacker's full report, click here.