These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Arizona

There are millions of babies born every year in the United States. And all of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names are far more popular than others.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's most popular baby names using data from the Social Security Administration.

According to the website, the most popular baby boy name in Arizona is Liam. The name has a German origin and means "protection." 444 baby boys were named Liam, followed closely by Noah with 394.

The most popular baby girl name was Olivia. 407 baby girls were named Olivia, followed by Emma in second place with 368.

The top 10 boy names in Arizona are:

Liam Noah Mateo Oliver Benjamin Sebastian Elijah Alexander Julian James

The top 10 girl names in Arizona are:

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Isabella Camila Amelia Charlotte Ava Luna

