This Is The Best Place To Live In Texas

By Dani Medina

April 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Moving to a new state and not sure where to live?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state. Here's how they did it:

Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it’s the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts. Towns with large colleges regularly appear, as prestigious universities employ thousands of workers and provide diverse recreational and educational offerings for families. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche’s 2020 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools.

In Texas, the best place to live is Cinco Ranch. Here's why, according to Stacker:

  • Population: 16,437
  • Median home value: $373,600 (83% own)
  • Median rent: $1,375 (17% rent)
  • Median household income: $141,752
Planned communities around major Texas cities like Dallas and Houston are common; and, like many planned communities, Cinco Ranch has an abundance of pools, tennis courts, and golf courses. This Houston outpost has something more though: It's also created an amateur radio society.

To read Stacker's full report, click here.

