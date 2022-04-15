This Is The Best Suburb For Families In Detroit

Moving alone to a large city where you only have yourself to worry about is one thing, but picking up an entire family and moving them to a new place can be a larger task. There are some suburbs that are safer than others and offer accommodations that are specifically suited towards family and community life located just outside of Detroit.

Movoto listed the top 10 suburbs for families in Detroit with the number one being the city of Northville. Overall, it has more modern options for housing and community involvement available for all ages. Statistics were drawn from crime, school systems, average cost of houses and more. Bloomfield Hills and Berkley followed Northville in rank due to affordability, low crime rates and the academic achievements of the school districts.

Here is what Movoto had to say about Northville:

"The small suburb of Northville kicks off our list of the best Detroit suburbs for families with a range of housing options, from modern condos to spacious and historic Victorian homes. Avid young readers can check out a book, join a club, or attend an event at the Northville District Library, while active families enjoy time outside in Northville’s numerous municipal parks. Tap into your artsy side by taking a class at Northville Art House."

For more information visit Movoto.com.