This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Fort Lauderdale

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in the Miami metro area, so where can you find the best one in Fort Lauderdale? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

Twice Removed!

Located at 3301 NE 33rd St, this bar has a stunning 5 stars with over 85 reviews. Customers adore the stellar appetizers, chill ambiance, and neat drinks. Most of them say you're guaranteed to have a great night out if you drop by Twice Removed.