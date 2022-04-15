Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Makes Decision: Report

Top free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly plans to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports.

"Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts," Anderson tweeted Friday (April 15) morning.

Anderson reports the Philadelphia Eagles "made a hard play" for Gilmore, who also received interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, was traded to the Carolina Panthers last season ahead of his free agency.

The 31-year-old recorded two interceptions, 16 tackles and two passes defensed during eight starts in nine appearances in 2021.