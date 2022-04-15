Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore Makes Decision: Report
By Jason Hall
April 15, 2022
Top free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly plans to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports.
"Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts," Anderson tweeted Friday (April 15) morning.
Anderson reports the Philadelphia Eagles "made a hard play" for Gilmore, who also received interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, was traded to the Carolina Panthers last season ahead of his free agency.
The 31-year-old recorded two interceptions, 16 tackles and two passes defensed during eight starts in nine appearances in 2021.
Gilmore skipped the Patriots' mandatory mini camp in June amid a contract dispute before reporting to the Patriots' training camp session in July and was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a partially torn quad injury he experienced in December.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection was in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million contract, which included a $7 million base salary in 2021, at the time of the trade in October.
Gilmore's previous salary was 24th among all NFL cornerbacks, but his $16.265 million cap number is among the highest at the position, OverTheCap.com reported.