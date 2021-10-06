Pats Make Blockbuster Trade Involving Stephon Gilmore, Other Roster Move

It turns out the New England Patriots will actually reveive compensation for former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

The Carolina Panthers announced they've acquired Gilmore in a trade with New England in exchange for a sixth-round 2023 NFL Draft pick in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (October 6) afternoon.

Additionally, New England has re-acquired linebacker Jamie Collins, who played for the team from 2013-16 and 2019, David Canter, an agent for DEC Management, which represents Collins, confirmed via Twitter.

Gilmore announced his departure from the Patriots hours earlier, which seemed to imply he was cut prior to reports that New England was trying to trade him.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," Gilmore wrote. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.

"To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."