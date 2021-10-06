Pats Make Blockbuster Trade Involving Stephon Gilmore, Other Roster Move
By Jason Hall
October 6, 2021
It turns out the New England Patriots will actually reveive compensation for former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.
The Carolina Panthers announced they've acquired Gilmore in a trade with New England in exchange for a sixth-round 2023 NFL Draft pick in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (October 6) afternoon.
Additionally, New England has re-acquired linebacker Jamie Collins, who played for the team from 2013-16 and 2019, David Canter, an agent for DEC Management, which represents Collins, confirmed via Twitter.
Gilmore announced his departure from the Patriots hours earlier, which seemed to imply he was cut prior to reports that New England was trying to trade him.
"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," Gilmore wrote. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.
"To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement regarding GIlmore's departure:
"I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team. It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph, I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future. Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today."
Gilmore has not appeared in any of the Patriots' first four games of the 2021 season.
The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year skipped the team's mandatory mini camp in June amid a contract dispute before reporting to the Patriots' training camp session in July and was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list due to a partially torn quad injury he experienced in December.
Gilmore was in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million contract, which includes a $7 million base salary in 2021.
Gilmore's salary was 24th among all NFL cornerbacks, but his $16.265 million cap number is among the highest at the position, OverTheCap.com reported.
The 30-year-old veteran is in his 10th NFL season, having joined the Patriots in 2017.
Gilmore has since outplayed his initial $65 million deal and was expected to be among the top 10 players at his position, prior to experiencing a quad injury in 2020.
Collins was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX team, as well as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker in 2015.