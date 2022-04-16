2 Civilians Killed, 18 Injured In Cruise-Missile Strike On Ukraine

Two civilians were killed and 18 others injured during a cruise-missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the neighboring country, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office announced in a statement obtained by CNN on Saturday (April 16).

The prosecutor's office said Russian forces struck in the Slobidskyi and Osnoviansky districts of the city, which also resulted in residential buildings, cars and stores being destroyed or experiencing significant damages.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, confirmed that first responders were on the scene as of Saturday.

Serhii Zelensky, the mayor of Lozova, also issued a statement urging local residents to evacuate the town immediately amid examples of the Russian military ramping up its military attacks.

"What I posted on my social networks is not a fake," Zelensky said via CNN. "I’ve been reminding you for 10 days that there are relevant threats. To date, there is no ground threat. But there is a possibility of increasing missile strikes on our city. As well as bombing. So don't panic."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.