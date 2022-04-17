Billie Eilish Delivers Star-Studded Coachella Performance: Watch

By Yashira C.

April 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish delivered a star-studded Coachella performance last night (April 17) and it's a must-see. The singer brought out Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, De La Soul's Pos, and Khalid throughout the set.

Damon Albarn joined Billie for a performance of the popular Gorrilaz song "Feel Good Inc" and for a rendition of her Happier Than Ever track "Getting Older."  De La Soul’s Pos also joined in to deliver his lines from the Gorillaz track. Billie didn't stop there with her special guests for the night, however. She brought out Khalid to sing their 2018 hit "lovely" as well as her brother FINNEAS for an acoustic version of "I Love You." The singer hilariously ended her set by saying, "Thank you Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé! I love you, good night!” 

See clips of the Coachella set below.

See Billie's full setlist:

  • bury a friend
  • I Didn’t Change My Number
  • NDA
  • Therefore I Am
  • my strange addiction
  • idontwannabeyouanymore
  • lovely
  • you should see me in a crown
  • Billie Bossa Nova
  • GOLDWING
  • Halley’s Comet
  • Oxytocin
  • ilomilo
  • i love you
  • Your Power
  • OverHeated
  • bellyache
  • ocean eyes
  • Getting Older
  • Feel Good Inc.
  • when the party’s over
  • all the good girls go to hell
  • everything i wanted
  • bad guy
  • Happier Than Ever
