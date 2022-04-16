Billie Eilish Adds Hype To Coachella Performance With Stunning Photo

Billie Eilish is adding to the hype for her headlining Coachella performance tonight (April 16.)

The "Happier Than Ever" singer took to Instagram to share a stunning new photo with the caption, "coachella are you ready for me??" The photo sees Billie looking striking in all black, with her hair in an updo and sunglasses in hand. Billie will be playing the Coachella stage at 11:30 pm, following performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Flume. Fans responded to the post with excitement for the singer's performance:

WE AIN'T READY YOU'RE GONNA MAKE IT!

girl u gave me a heart attack omfg

I WILL PASS OUT. NOT READY

See the photo below.