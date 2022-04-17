Chris Cornell's Family Celebrates Temple Of The Dog's 31st Anniversary

When Chris Cornell founded Temple of the Dog in 1990, it was solely as a means to pay tribute to his late friend Andrew Wood, but it ended up defining an era. The supergroup, which consisted of Cornell and his Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, as well as former Mother Love Bone members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, and then-newcomers Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, released their first and only album, Temple of the Dog, on April 16, 1990. Now, 31 years later, it's still as influential as ever.

Cornell's daughter Toni and widow Vicky both commemorated the anniversary with sweet Instagram posts that feature footage of Cornell and Vedder singing the album's legendary song "Hunger Strike," as well as music video clips and the album's now iconic cover.

"Temple of the Dog 💜🖤💜 Your music has had such a profound impact on so many," Toni captioned her emotional post. "I’m so proud of everything you have done and this is one of my favorites. I love you daddy"

Vicky kept her message short and sweet: "Temple of the Dog #31years🕯 #noonesingslikeyouanymore"

In 2020, Toni covered "Hunger Strike," which you can watch here. See her tribute, as well as Vicky's, below.