Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New High-Energy Song At Coachella

By Yashira C.

April 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song at Coachella on Saturday night (April 16.)

Prior to performing the new song, Megan played familiar favorites and shouted out Dua Lipa before performing "Sweetest Pie." Megan teased the new song in a tweet last week, "I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” The unreleased song samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The rapper described the song as personal and dedicated it to “whom the f-ck it may concern,” per Billboard. Fans went wild after the performance, referencing the lyrics and begging Megan to release it ASAP on Twitter:

YOUS A B-TCH!! yeah @theestallion ima need that.
THE BEAT IS HOT ON THAT NEW TRACK HELLLOO??
DROP THE SONG TODAY MEGAN JOVON!!! I NEED IT RIGHT THE F-CK NOW
proud is an understament. you tore coachella UP omg

Watch the video below.

See Megan's full setlist:

  • ‘Megan’s Piano’
  • ‘Freak Nasty’
  • ‘Simon Says’
  • ‘Big Ole Freak’
  • ‘Sex Talk’
  • ‘Eat It’
  • ‘WAP’
  • ‘Girls In The Hood’
  • ‘Body’
  • ‘Captain Hook’
  • ‘Cash Shit’
  • ‘Cry Baby’
  • ‘Thot Shit’
  • ‘To Whom It May The F-ck Concern’
  • ‘Sweetest Pie’
  • ‘Savage’
  • ‘Hot Girl Summer'
