Rush's Geddy Lee Opens Up About Taylor Hawkins' Death: 'Just Heartbreaking'

When Taylor Hawkins passed away last month, Rush was one of many artists who paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer.

"We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core...there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all."

In a recent interview, Rush's frontman Geddy Lee opened up more about how Hawkins' death affected him personally, calling it “heartbreaking — just heartbreaking.”

“That really broke my heart, his passing,” he said. “[He was] so full of file. I remember when he presented the [Rock And Roll] Hall Of Fame award to us in 2013 and we came up on stage, he was literally jumping up and down like a two-year-old — he was jumping up and down, he was so happy — and that was him. He was so full of admiration and rock and roll joy juice. And it just seems wrong that he left us.”

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50. Foo Fighters have since cancelled all remaining tour dates so they can focus on grieving their beloved bandmate.