Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50 years old.

The band announced Hawkins' death in a tweet Friday (March 25) night:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

According to Rolling Stone, the Foo Fighters are on tour in South America. Colombian news outlet Semana reported Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room. The band was scheduled to perform Friday night at Estereo Pìcnic music festival in Bogotá.

Hawkins, a Texas native, has been a member of the Foo Fighters since 1994. Before that, he was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan.

The band is scheduled to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

This is a developing story.