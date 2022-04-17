Last month, Daniel Johns checked into rehab after getting in a car accident that resulted in a high-range drink-driving charge. Earlier this week, the former Silverchair frontman plead guilty to the charge, which could result in jail time. Now, he's shared an emotional message from rehab.

“My drinking had become a bigger problem than I even realised, and how I have used it to help numb a range of deeper psychological issues that I’ve been living with since childhood; Alcohol is not medicine. I should never have treated it like it was. I feel like a complete f**k-up and I’m sorry," he lamented in a statement transcribed from a phone conversation at the rehab facility. “I take full responsibility for my actions on the evening of March 23rd, I am deeply remorseful and I am working every day to make amends. I am handling these matters professionally and privately. For legal reasons, I am unable to talk specifics on social media or elsewhere until after June 22nd.”

Johns continued his message with information about the upcoming launch of his FutureNeverFund, which aims "to create better futures for people and animals in need with a focus on mental health, racial inequality, diversity in the arts and animal welfare."

“I really want to use my platform to help give back, I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I want to do to give back to the community,” he wrote.

See Johns' post below.