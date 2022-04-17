Silverchair's Daniel Johns Pens Emotional Message From Rehab

By Katrina Nattress

April 17, 2022

Groovin' The Moo Festival 2010 Hits Maitland
Photo: WireImage

Last month, Daniel Johns checked into rehab after getting in a car accident that resulted in a  high-range drink-driving charge. Earlier this week, the former Silverchair frontman plead guilty to the charge, which could result in jail time. Now, he's shared an emotional message from rehab.

“My drinking had become a bigger problem than I even realised, and how I have used it to help numb a range of deeper psychological issues that I’ve been living with since childhood; Alcohol is not medicine. I should never have treated it like it was. I feel like a complete f**k-up and I’m sorry," he lamented in a statement transcribed from a phone conversation at the rehab facility. “I take full responsibility for my actions on the evening of March 23rd, I am deeply remorseful and I am working every day to make amends. I am handling these matters professionally and privately. For legal reasons, I am unable to talk specifics on social media or elsewhere until after June 22nd.”

Johns continued his message with information about the upcoming launch of his FutureNeverFund, which aims "to create better futures for people and animals in need with a focus on mental health, racial inequality, diversity in the arts and animal welfare."

“I really want to use my platform to help give back, I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I want to do to give back to the community,” he wrote.

See Johns' post below.

Silverchair
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.