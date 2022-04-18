AZ Allows People Who Aren't Medical Doctors To Perform Cosmetic Procedures

Did you know that Arizona allows some individuals to perform medical procedures without actually being a medical doctor?

12 News reported that there is a gaping legal loophole that allows liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts, and other cosmetic surgeries to fall through the cracks. The loopholes allow individuals without a medical license to perform the procedures.

Arizona law says that the practice of naturopathic medicine involves "nonsurgical methods." However, it does allow for minor surgeries, and the law does not explain or define what a minor surgery is.

Some naturopaths in the state are performing Brazilian butt lifts, which is a surgery rate with a mortality rate as high as three to four percent. It's considered as "one of the most dangerous cosmetic procedures that exists."

Dr. Sean Lille, a Scottsdale-based plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, said, "Even if it's done correctly you could have complications that are serious."

Dr. Lille says it's clear that these procedures are not "minor surgeries." Dr. Lille explained, "Both liposuction and the Brazilian butt lift are major surgical procedures and can have significant impact on patients if it’s done incorrectly. I don't think it benefits our patients' welfare if people are doing these types of surgeries that don't have the adequate training and background to do them."

