Balloon Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of People In King County

By Zuri Anderson

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Power outages are usually caused by fallen trees, severe weather, car crashes, and other occurrences. City officials are attributing a recent power outage in King County to something else entirely, according to a local blog.

Seattle City Light (SCL) reported that 268 customers lost power Sunday afternoon (April 17) in the White Center, which is about eight or nine miles from Seattle. White Center Now says the outage affected "much of downtown," and writers were heading to the scene of what may have caused the outage.

Before arrival, bloggers ruled out a suspected car crash around 16th Street and 102nd Street that happened around the same time. They later checked the SCL outage map and learned that a balloon knocked out power to hundreds of people in the community. No word on how long the outage affected people and businesses, nor how the suspected balloon caused it.

Over a year ago, over 200 households in Seattle lost power after a bald eagle landed on an electrical transformer. More wild outages happened this year, as well, such as several people getting stuck on an amusement park ride after the power went out. Then, there was a squirrel who left thousands of people without power in Utah.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.