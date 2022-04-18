Balloon Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of People In King County

Power outages are usually caused by fallen trees, severe weather, car crashes, and other occurrences. City officials are attributing a recent power outage in King County to something else entirely, according to a local blog.

Seattle City Light (SCL) reported that 268 customers lost power Sunday afternoon (April 17) in the White Center, which is about eight or nine miles from Seattle. White Center Now says the outage affected "much of downtown," and writers were heading to the scene of what may have caused the outage.

Before arrival, bloggers ruled out a suspected car crash around 16th Street and 102nd Street that happened around the same time. They later checked the SCL outage map and learned that a balloon knocked out power to hundreds of people in the community. No word on how long the outage affected people and businesses, nor how the suspected balloon caused it.

Over a year ago, over 200 households in Seattle lost power after a bald eagle landed on an electrical transformer. More wild outages happened this year, as well, such as several people getting stuck on an amusement park ride after the power went out. Then, there was a squirrel who left thousands of people without power in Utah.