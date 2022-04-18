Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Donut

Whether you're a donuts for breakfast or a donuts for dessert kind of person, I think we can all agree that donuts are delicious.

There are tons of donut shops all across the state that are filled to the brim with the amazing ring-shaped treats. But which shop is the very best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best donut. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the "donut" category and selected the best donut-maker in each state."

According to the website, the best donut in all of Arizona is the apple fritter at Best Donuts in Phoenix. Eat This, Not That! explains what makes this donut the best:

"For Best Donuts, the name speaks for itself. Whether you're coming in for a classic apple fritter or a decadent buttermilk bar, you'll want to keep coming back for more. With competitive pricing and fresh, fun flavors, this shop has customers driving across the state for a bite."

