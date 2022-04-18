Here's Where To Get Texas' Best Donut

Whether you're a donuts for breakfast or a donuts for dessert kind of person, I think we can all agree that donuts are delicious.

There are tons of donut shops all across the state that are filled to the brim with the amazing ring-shaped treats. But which shop is the very best?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best donut. The website states, "We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the "donut" category and selected the best donut-maker in each state."

According to the website, the best donut in all of Texas is the galaxy donut at Robin's Snowflake Donuts and Cafe in Spring. Eat This, Not That! explains what makes this donut the best:

"Come to Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe for the savory cafe food and stay for the colorful and irresistible treats. These galaxy donuts are equal parts mesmerizing and delicious."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best donut.