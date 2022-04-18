Here's Where You Can Find Arizona's Best Carrot Cake

By Ginny Reese

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Carrot cake is a delicious dessert that's traditionally made with grated carrots, spices, and a delicious cream cheese frosting. Historians think the classic treat has roots in the Middle Ages and descends from the carrot puddings that Europeans used to eat during that time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of locations to get each state's best carrot cake. The website states, "It's always handy to know exactly where the best carrot cake can be found nearby, which is why we put together this list of the best carrot cakes in every state."

According to the website, Arizona's best carrot cake comes from Ocean Prime in Phoenix. The website explains what makes this eatery's carrot cake the best:

"We love more of a good thing—especially when it comes to carrot cake. Ocean Prime's carrot cake has not one, not two, but 10 (yes, you read that right) layers to it. Each layer is thoughtfully prepared with a sweet cream cheese frosting and a syrupy pineapple sauce that will blow your mind. One Yelp reviewer is such a fan that they wrote, "You can't leave without the mile high carrot cake," while another confessed that 'the cake was a dream come true.'"

Click here to see the full list of locations to get each state's best carrot cake.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.