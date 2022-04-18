Here's Where You Can Find Arizona's Best Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is a delicious dessert that's traditionally made with grated carrots, spices, and a delicious cream cheese frosting. Historians think the classic treat has roots in the Middle Ages and descends from the carrot puddings that Europeans used to eat during that time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of locations to get each state's best carrot cake. The website states, "It's always handy to know exactly where the best carrot cake can be found nearby, which is why we put together this list of the best carrot cakes in every state."

According to the website, Arizona's best carrot cake comes from Ocean Prime in Phoenix. The website explains what makes this eatery's carrot cake the best:

"We love more of a good thing—especially when it comes to carrot cake. Ocean Prime's carrot cake has not one, not two, but 10 (yes, you read that right) layers to it. Each layer is thoughtfully prepared with a sweet cream cheese frosting and a syrupy pineapple sauce that will blow your mind. One Yelp reviewer is such a fan that they wrote, "You can't leave without the mile high carrot cake," while another confessed that 'the cake was a dream come true.'"

