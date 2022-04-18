Here's Where You Can Find Texas' Best Carrot Cake

By Ginny Reese

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Carrot cake is a delicious dessert that's traditionally made with grated carrots, spices, and a delicious cream cheese frosting. Historians think the classic treat has roots in the Middle Ages and descends from the carrot puddings that Europeans used to eat during that time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of locations to get each state's best carrot cake. The website states, "It's always handy to know exactly where the best carrot cake can be found nearby, which is why we put together this list of the best carrot cakes in every state."

According to the website, Texas' best carrot cake comes from Dessert Gallery in Houston. The website explains what makes this eatery's carrot cake the best:

"Dessert Gallery's carrot cake has been lauded by the Houston Press as "absolutely spectacular." Packed with cinnamon, fresh carrots, and pecans, and made without raisins, this delicious dessert is a dream come true. "I've had carrot cakes all over the world and I can easily say this place has one of the best I've ever had," one Yelp reviewer shared, 'Loved it!!'"

Click here to see the full list of locations to get each state's best carrot cake.

