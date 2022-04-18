Keith Urban Opens Up About Past Struggles With Addiction

Keith Urban opened up about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in a recent interview with The Times.

The "Wild Hearts" singer told the publication about how his early rise to fame in the '90s and the stress of trying to earn success in different markets contributed to his substance use. "I don't talk a lot about it because I love my audience being able to just come and have a great time. I've nothing against drugs or alcohol. Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time," he said. "I just realized I'm allergic to it. Someone said, 'You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?' And I said, 'I break out in cuffs.'" Urban also spoke about how his dad was an alcoholic, "I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same."

The country star had to learn "a different way to be in the world" without substances. He told The Times, "I'm glad it didn't change anything about my music. I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk. I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn't defined my creativity." Urban went to rehab in 1998 and married actress Nicole Kidman eight years later. He thanked her for her role in helping him overcome addiction in his song "Thank You."

"There were nights where I was sure / I wouldn't see the morning sun / And there were days that seemed so dark / I couldn't wait for night to come. I thank you for my life / And I thank god for grace and mercy / And that you became my wife."