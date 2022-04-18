Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font finally revealed when fans will get to hear the next volume of Through The Madness, exclusively telling iHeartCountry. Through The Madness Vol. 2 is set to release in September, and two tracks will release before then “so our fans, we won’t leave ‘em hanging.”

“I have not told anyone else that yet,” Font said after gushing over the “madness” she “accidentally manifested” with the duo’s latest 8-track EP. Maddie & Tae released Through The Madness Vol. 1 on January 28.

“This album is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it,” Maddie & Tae explained when they debuted their album. “Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through. May this album be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness.”