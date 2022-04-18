Russell Wilson, Ciara Makes Record-Breaking Denver Home Purchase: Report

Soon after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and singer-songwriter Ciara listed their luxurious Seattle home for millions of dollars, the celebrity couple possibly made history by purchasing an expensive home near Denver.

The Wilsons reportedly bought a $25 million home in Cherry Hills Village, which is south of the Mile High City, in the most expensive single-family dwelling purchase in Denver-area history, according to KUSA. Former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan held the previous record with his $15.725 million house.

Reporters say the couple's pricey home comes with four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a game room, and a nine-car garage. The news station also managed to get some aerial views of their new abode, which you can view above.

Just a month ago, Wilson was traded to Denver after 10 legendary seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback is already leaving a huge impression on his new teammates despite not playing in a game yet, according to Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

"You all can feel it, we all can feel it,” Sutton told NBC's ProFootballTalk. “The juice is just different… Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it’s like to be at the highest level and lead his team to the Super Bowl."