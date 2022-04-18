Tennessee Man Reels In Massive Record-Breaking Fish

A man in Tennessee recently broke a state record after reeling in a massive paddlefish on Cherokee Lake.

Fisherman Chad Collins tried his luck to reel in a paddlefish last week while the season was open April 1-15, FOX 17 reports. He headed out to Cherokee Lake in East Tennessee, where he ended up catching the sought-after fish. Weighing in a 120 pounds and measuring approximately 75.5 inches long and 41.5 inches in girth, it even set a state record for the biggest paddlefish caught.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the news on its official Twitter page, posting a photo of Collins posing with the gargantuan fish.

"BIG FISH ALERT!!! 🎣 New state record paddlefish caught by Chad Collins on Cherokee Lake," the agency wrote, adding that the record catch was officially certified by TWRA biologist John Hammonds. "Atta boy Chad!!! 👏🏻"

Check out the massive catch below.