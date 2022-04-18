Tennessee Man Reels In Massive Record-Breaking Fish

By Sarah Tate

April 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in Tennessee recently broke a state record after reeling in a massive paddlefish on Cherokee Lake.

Fisherman Chad Collins tried his luck to reel in a paddlefish last week while the season was open April 1-15, FOX 17 reports. He headed out to Cherokee Lake in East Tennessee, where he ended up catching the sought-after fish. Weighing in a 120 pounds and measuring approximately 75.5 inches long and 41.5 inches in girth, it even set a state record for the biggest paddlefish caught.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the news on its official Twitter page, posting a photo of Collins posing with the gargantuan fish.

"BIG FISH ALERT!!! 🎣 New state record paddlefish caught by Chad Collins on Cherokee Lake," the agency wrote, adding that the record catch was officially certified by TWRA biologist John Hammonds. "Atta boy Chad!!! 👏🏻"

Check out the massive catch below.

Fisherman are limited to 1 paddlefish per day during the two-week season, with no culling allowed, the news outlet reports. Paddlefish can live up to 60 years and grow over 100 pounds. According to the TWRA, this makes their population difficult to manage. Additionally, their reclusive nature makes it hard to learn more about the life cycle of the fish.

