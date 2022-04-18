This Is South Carolina's Best Restaurant With A View

By Sarah Tate

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When dining at a restaurant, the menu is typically the most important factor to a delicious dinner. However, if you add stunning views to the mix, you're in for a real treat.

Cheapism used reviews and rankings from customers and food experts to find the best restaurant with a view in each state. According to the site:

"The best restaurants keep regulars coming back for ambiance and atmosphere as much as for the food – and nothing says ambiance like a stellar view. Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds."

So which South Carolina eatery is the best restaurant with a view?

Harborview Restaurant & Lounge

Located in Charleston, visitors to Harborview can treat themselves to a delicious dining experience while taking in stunning river views and noting the city's skyline. Harborview Restaurant & Lounge is located at 301 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The Ashley River and Charleston skyline serve as eye candy for anyone who wanders into the Harborview Restaurant and Lounge. Whether you're there for a sunrise breakfast or dinner at sunset, you can watch the yachts sale by until you've had your fill of the lounge's genuine Southern cuisine."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best restaurant with a view.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.