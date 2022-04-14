This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In South Carolina

When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, South Carolina has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When we think of the perfect date night images of cozy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have [their] place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best option for date night?

Little Jack's Tavern in Charleston

A cozy tavern in Charleston, Little Jack's Tavern prides itself on being "a neighborhood restaurant and bar with all day service and timeless appeal," according to its website. Little Jack's Tavern is located at 710 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"From its green-and-white [checkered] tablecloths to its stiff martinis, Little Jack's Tavern has the old-school atmosphere down pat. This feels like the kind of place Sinatra might take a date. The menu includes freshly shucked oysters, juicy burgers and succulent steaks. The shrimp burger comes highly recommended."

Check out the full report here.