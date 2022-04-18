This Restaurant Has The Best Soul Food In Atlanta

Soul food is a staple in the South. Popularly consisting of chicken, cornbread, collard greens and other food inspired by southern culture for centuries, soul food remains alive and well in Atlanta; and there is one restaurant in particular that is the very epitome of soul.

According to a list of the best soul-food restaurants in Atlanta compiled by USA Today, Mary Mac's Tea Room takes first place in the soul food race.

Here is what USA Today's 10 Best had to say about Mary Mac's Tea Room:

Back in the 1940s, there were 16 tea rooms in Atlanta. Although not a place that served tea, these were a fancied up versions of a meat and two. They were centers for neighborhoods, where families could go and enjoy good food in the company of friends. Today, Mary Mac's is the only tea room that remains in Atlanta, serving up southern and soul food. Expect to find true Southern favorites on the menu – fried okra, salmon cakes, fried shrimp, fried green tomatoes, fried chicken tenders, fried crawfish, ribs and much more. And don't forget to try their sweet tea, loving referred to as "Table Wine of the South." Today's menu, just like the original, includes a meat and two sides such as collards, fried okra, or sweet potato casserole. It's full-on southern soul food.

For the rest of the list visit 10Best.com.