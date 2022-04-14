Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Shot And Killed By His Brother

Atlanta-based rapper, Archie Eversole, has died at age 37 after being shot and killed by his brother, Alexander Kraus, in DeKalb County. Eversole was responsible for notable hits including sports anthem, "We Ready," off of the RIAA gold certified album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style.

According to WSB-TV2, Dekalb County police stated that Eversole was shot on Gold Vista Circle. Officers found Eversole wounded at a Chevron gas station off of Snapfinger Woods Drive and he was immediately taken to a hospital where he died a few days later due to sustained injuries.

Complex noted that Kraus was arrested for charges of aggravated assault that were upgraded to murder charges after Eversole's death. Eversole's family confirmed his death on April 13 but did not disclose his cause of death to the public.

MARCA distinguished Eversole as the rapper who wrote "United We Conquer" for the Atlanta United Major League Soccer team in 2018.

Following the news of Eversole's murder, NFL free agent Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to remember the late rapper for his hit single, calling it the "greatest game day anthem ever." Griffin mentioned Eversole's substantial contribution to the world of sports and offered prayers to his family and friends.