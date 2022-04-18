Viral TikTok Catches Florida Man Dancing With Alligator

There's nothing more beautiful than the bond between man and animals, whether it's a heartfelt story about a dog and his family, or a tear-jerking story of people rallying to help a wild creature. Then there are dangerous, and sometimes weird, animal encounters that leave people speechless, terrified or laughing.

One Florida man managed to tick all these boxes after he went viral for waltzing with a living alligator at a pond. Footage shows the fearless man holding one of the predator's front foot while his other hand rests on the back of its neck.

TikToker Daniella R. (@le_danisour0215) claims they posted the original video of this wacky dance, which has been taken down a couple times already. Several reuploads across Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms have generated thousands of views.

"It’s performed by professionals it’s a show they do all the time at everglades outposts," they explain in the caption of the video. "They train to do shows like these all the time don’t take it down and it’s obviously not ok to do this without any experience."