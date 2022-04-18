Watch Måneskin Cover Britney Spears And Iggy Pop At Coachella

By Katrina Nattress

April 18, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images North America

Måneskin made their Coachella debut yesterday (April 17), and unsurprisingly it was a set to remember (and that's not just because the band performed in leather underwear). The Italian rockers brought out the hits like "Beggin" and "MAMMAMIA," but the biggest highlights were when they busted out covers of Britney Spears' "Womanizer" and Iggy Pop and the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog."

The band also debuted a new song called "We're Gonna Dance on Gasoline" that they dedicated to Ukraine. “How are you sleeping at night? How do you close both your eyes, living with all of those lives on your hands?," singer Damiano David sang. "Standing alone on that hill, using your fuel to kill / We won’t take it standing still / Watch us dancе… We’re gonna dance on gasoline.” Later in the song he exclaimed "Free Ukraine! F**k Putin!"

Måneskin plan to tour the U.S. this fall. Check out a full list of dates here and check out footage from their Coachella set, along with a full setlist, below.

Måneskin Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist

‘ZITTI E BUONI’

‘IN NOME DEL PADRE’

‘MAMMAMIA’

‘Beggin”

‘Chosen’

‘FOR YOUR LOVE’

‘Womanizer’

‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

‘We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline’

Måneskin
