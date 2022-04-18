Watch Måneskin Cover Britney Spears And Iggy Pop At Coachella
By Katrina Nattress
April 18, 2022
Måneskin made their Coachella debut yesterday (April 17), and unsurprisingly it was a set to remember (and that's not just because the band performed in leather underwear). The Italian rockers brought out the hits like "Beggin" and "MAMMAMIA," but the biggest highlights were when they busted out covers of Britney Spears' "Womanizer" and Iggy Pop and the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog."
The band also debuted a new song called "We're Gonna Dance on Gasoline" that they dedicated to Ukraine. “How are you sleeping at night? How do you close both your eyes, living with all of those lives on your hands?," singer Damiano David sang. "Standing alone on that hill, using your fuel to kill / We won’t take it standing still / Watch us dancе… We’re gonna dance on gasoline.” Later in the song he exclaimed "Free Ukraine! F**k Putin!"
Måneskin plan to tour the U.S. this fall. Check out a full list of dates here and check out footage from their Coachella set, along with a full setlist, below.
Vivi pra ver o Maneskin tocando Britney Spears🛐pic.twitter.com/orQ73us86S— Giulia💜🎃 (@giulia_drgn) April 18, 2022
We can't get enough of their version of "I Wanna Be Your Dog". 🔥— MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) April 18, 2022
What about you?#Coachella #Coachella2022 #MåChella pic.twitter.com/a8UULm9H6h
Can't wait to hear the studio version of Gasoline. 🤞🏻🤞🏻#Coachella #Coachella2022 #MåChella pic.twitter.com/KJzjdvRg78— MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) April 18, 2022
Måneskin Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist
‘ZITTI E BUONI’
‘IN NOME DEL PADRE’
‘MAMMAMIA’
‘Beggin”
‘Chosen’
‘FOR YOUR LOVE’
‘Womanizer’
‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’
‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
‘We’re Gonna Dance On Gasoline’