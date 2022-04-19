2 Louisiana Hotels Named Among The Best New Hotels In The World

Two hotels in Louisiana have gained a spot on the international stage thanks to a list of the best new hotels in the world.

Travel + Leisure recently released its "It List 2022" featuring the best new hotels around the world, and two in New Orleans earned each a coveted spot. According to the site:

"...We've aimed to showcase the properties that are at the top of their game and adding something new to the conversation, whether they're century-old stalwarts fresh off a major reno or intimate family-run boutiques that hit the sweet spot between hotel hospitality and vacation-rental hominess."

So which Louisiana hotels were named two of the best in the world?

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans and Hotel Saint Vincent

Located just steps from the famous French Quarter, the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans underwent a three-year, $500 million renovation to create an "elegant respite to the action" of the city.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the Four Seasons:

"From the moment guests cross the threshold, a custom chandelier made of 15,000 Bohemian crystals is the first sight to catch the eye. The striking piece also looms over the Chandelier Bar, where smartly dressed locals are regularly dipping in to caviar service. In true New Orleans style, the food and beverage options are paramount. Miss River, led by chef Alon Shaya, and Chemin à la Mer, from chef Donald Link, are destination dining for the city. The hotel is also ready to fill seemingly any request – down to the Peloton bikes ready for in-room appointments."

Hotel Saint Vincent, also located in New Orleans, was once the Saint Vincent Infant Orphan Asylum but now is home to the Italianate building in the Lower Garden District.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about Hotel Saint Vincent:

"The 75-room retreat has a Southern Gothic vibe, from the gargoyles that creep along the clock tower to Purgatory of Nuns, a series of prints by Julie Speed, which guide you up the main staircase. Most rooms have balconies and deep soaking tubs, and guests can surely find a treasure at By George, the tiny boutique, which carries things like face glitter, vintage Rolexes, and Dries Van Noten swimwear (for those late-night dips in the courtyard pool).

