Armed Florida Woman Reportedly Chases Ex-Boyfriend Right After His Shower

By Zuri Anderson

April 19, 2022

A Florida woman allegedly pulled a gun on her ex-boyfriend right after he finished taking a shower, according to NBC 2. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies shot a 39-year-old Terrell Green Monday (April 18) outside a Brandon daycare center.

The victim told authorities he was just got out of the shower at Cypress Trace Apartments when Green, who's his ex-girlfriend, confronted him armed and upset. He claims she found something on his cellphone, which prompted her to point the firearm at him, according to the sheriff's office.

The ex-boyfriend was chased through the apartment complex and even scaled a 6 to 7-foot tall fence before arriving at the daycare, investigators say. The victim managed to call 911 and responding deputies rushed to the scene to speak with him. Green reportedly showed up in a vehicle, slowly driving by as soon as she spotted the man with authorities.

HCSO claims a deputy saw a firearm and "was forced to discharge her weapon" at the 39-year-old suspect, leaving her wounded.

Green was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment. The shooting remains under investigation.

“The only person that was injured here today, thankfully, was the suspect.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press conference Monday. “And again she chose this because she showed up in this parking lot to finish the job she started.”

HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff Chad Chronister updates the public and media about a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Brandon this afternoon.

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 18, 2022
