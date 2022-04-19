'Justice League' Actor Ezra Miller Arrested Again In Hawaii

By Jason Hall

April 19, 2022

Photo: Hawaii County Police Department

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested for the second time in a month, according to the Hawaii County Police Department via Hawaii News Now.

Miller, 29, was taken into custody at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 19) following an incident at a home in Panhoa. Police said the actor "became irate" and threw a chair at a woman when asked to leave an acquaintance's home.

The 26-year-old woman reportedly experienced a half-inch cut on her forehead following the incident.

Police confirmed Miller was released pending further investigation into the incident, Hawaii News Now reports.

Miller, who plays the superhero 'Flash' in the DC Comics film series Justice League, was previously arrested in Hawaii following an incident at a bar in late March.

Police determined that Miller, who was said to be visiting from Vermont at the time of the previous incident, was agitated while other patrons sang karaoke at the bar.

Miller was reported to have yelled obscenities and grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing at the time, leading to the disorderly conduct charge.

The actor also reportedly lunged at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the time, leading to the harassment charge.

The department said the bar owner attempted to calm Miller down several times but the actor didn't comply.

The New Jersey native is best known for roles in the Justice League series, as well as The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011).

