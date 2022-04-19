'Significant Danger': Arizona Wildfire Forces Residents To Evacuate

A wildfire in Arizona is forcing residents to evacuate, reported Fox News.

The evacuation order was issued on Monday by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The office is warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there is a "significant danger."

The Crooks Fire began around 10 a.m. on Monday and is burning through brush, ponderosa pine, and mixed conifer. It has already scorched over 500 acres.

U.S. Forest Spokeswoman Debbie Maneely told ABC 15, "This is in an area where we have heavy fuels. It is obviously very dry and very windy. So, there was some growth on that fire today."

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERED-CODE RED IS ACTIVE

"GO" EVACUATION: A MANDATORY EVACUATION HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RESIDENTS LOCATED NEAR MOUNT UNION AND CAMP KIPPA. THERE IS SIGNIFICANT DANGER TO YOU. GATHER NECESSARY ITEMS AND GO. SHELTER HAS BEEN SET UP AT FINDLAY TOYOTA CENTER IN PRESCOTT VALLEY. FOR ASSISTANCE WITH EVACUATION PLEASE CALL YCSO AT 928-771-3260 OR 911."