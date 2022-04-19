This Florida Neighborhood Is One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

There are many factors when it comes to finding the perfect place to live, like affordability, safety, housing, schools, local restaurants and bars, attractions, weather, and many more. Several towns, cities, and neighborhoods tick these boxes, so Niche got to work finding the best places to live in the United States.

For their 2022 list, researchers looked at federal data from the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources to determine their rankings. According to the website, one neighborhood in Tampa, Florida made it on the list:

Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek!

This Hillsborough County community, which ranked No. 8 overall, netted an overall A+ rating on the website. Hyde Park got high marks for its nightlife, public schools, housing and family-friendliness. Niche noted that 46% of residents own their homes and the median home value is $499,784.

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country, according to Niche:

Chesterbrook (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) City Center (Santa Monica, California) Penn Wynne (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Houserville (State College, Pennsylvania) Cottonwood Creek South (Richardson, Texas) Ardmore (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Los Alamos, New Mexico Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek (Tampa, Florida) Carmel, Indiana Great Neck Plaza (New York City, New York)

Click here to check out more entries on the list.